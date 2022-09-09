Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, William Blair lowered Cognyte Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.60 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 1,013.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 95,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 87,135 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,231,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after buying an additional 48,011 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 85,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 56.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 103,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 37,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 8.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

