Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 3,585 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $117,767,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $171.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.03. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

