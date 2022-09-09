Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,780 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.0% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 792 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 681 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $527.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $528.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The firm has a market cap of $493.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

