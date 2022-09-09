Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Invests $347,000 in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 807,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after buying an additional 30,885 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 604,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 178,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 272,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 46,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Truist Financial lowered Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

SPCE stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.78. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $26.83.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 9,801.09% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Profile

(Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.