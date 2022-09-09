Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $892,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Chevron by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,933 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $2,944,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.15.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $155.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.37 and its 200 day moving average is $159.50. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $93.31 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $306.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

