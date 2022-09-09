Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Acquires 8,143 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $42.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average of $50.09. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $125.86.

