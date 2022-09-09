CluCoin Hits One Day Volume of $19,618.00 (CLU)

CluCoin (CLU) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One CluCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CluCoin has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. CluCoin has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $19,618.00 worth of CluCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CluCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,342.21 or 0.99850016 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00038677 BTC.

CluCoin Coin Profile

CluCoin (CRYPTO:CLU) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2021. CluCoin’s total supply is 872,270,495,366,290 coins and its circulating supply is 513,031,343,820,759 coins. CluCoin’s official Twitter account is @clucoin. The official website for CluCoin is clucoin.com.

CluCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CluShare is a decentralized Binance platform that allows users to earn passive income while they hold. CluShare will launch its built-in exchange that facilitates the transaction at any time. Clushare is known as a staking-as-a service platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CluCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CluCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CluCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CluCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CluCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.