Cliffwater LLC Sells 21,970 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cliffwater LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,545,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,970 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 19.5% of Cliffwater LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cliffwater LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $74,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $40.85. The company had a trading volume of 384,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,745,719. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average is $43.96.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.