Cliffwater LLC Buys 6,684 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 365,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the quarter. SLR Investment accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cliffwater LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cliffwater LLC’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $6,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.30. 112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,856. SLR Investment Corp. has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $20.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.98 million, a P/E ratio of 72.15 and a beta of 1.02.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 780.99%.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Compass Point lowered their target price on SLR Investment to $15.75 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SLR Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

About SLR Investment

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.