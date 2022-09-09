Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Southernsun Asset Management LLC

Southernsun Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the period. Clean Harbors comprises approximately 2.5% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Clean Harbors worth $22,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,892,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,237,000 after purchasing an additional 171,052 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,711,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,795,000 after purchasing an additional 41,392 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,600,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,244,000 after purchasing an additional 124,801 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $137,449,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,312,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,972,000 after purchasing an additional 46,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,180.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clean Harbors Trading Up 1.8 %

CLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.38.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $121.82 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $124.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.63.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

