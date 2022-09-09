CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) PT Raised to $60.00

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 98.54% from the stock’s current price.

CINC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CinCor Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Get CinCor Pharma alerts:

CinCor Pharma Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CINC stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74. CinCor Pharma has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $43.15.

Insider Activity at CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CinCor Pharma will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, acquired 500,000 shares of CinCor Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CinCor Pharma news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,073,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,218,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,953,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,619,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,606,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,180,000 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CinCor Pharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth $38,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of CinCor Pharma by 292.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $95,000.

About CinCor Pharma

(Get Rating)

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.