Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Lowered to $64.00 at B. Riley

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CIEN. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ciena from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ciena to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.32.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.17. Ciena has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,834. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.