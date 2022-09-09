Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 352,072 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,091,581 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 352,072 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.1% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $146,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in NIKE by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.57. 131,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,559,976. The company has a market cap of $173.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,593 shares of company stock worth $7,372,310 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.12.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

