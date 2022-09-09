Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,999 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $52,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,440,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 112.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $241,901,000 after buying an additional 685,478 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1,051.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after buying an additional 528,228 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 70.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after buying an additional 387,115 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.16. The stock had a trading volume of 96,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,925. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.13 and its 200 day moving average is $164.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

