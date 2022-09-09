Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 97,753 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 122.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,753 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $35,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.22. 66,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,629,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

