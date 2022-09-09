Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $57.44 Million Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 362,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,441,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.09% of Waste Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.02 and its 200 day moving average is $158.27. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

