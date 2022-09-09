Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $64,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.53.

American Tower Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE AMT traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $260.87. The company had a trading volume of 12,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.12 and its 200-day moving average is $252.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

