Cibc World Markets Corp Has $98.40 Million Stock Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,535 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial comprises 0.8% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 1.54% of BOK Financial worth $98,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BOK Financial by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,283,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,283,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $231,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,703,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $866,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.84. 1,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.73. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $70.21 and a 12 month high of $120.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.97 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.83.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

