Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 559,094 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 696.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559,094 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $40,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.