Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.97-$2.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.29 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.43 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.65 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.07.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $80.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,505. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.64 and its 200 day moving average is $93.38.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,660,000 after buying an additional 25,480 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 733,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,931,000 after acquiring an additional 52,272 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 21.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,936,000 after purchasing an additional 127,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,220,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 672,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,804,000 after purchasing an additional 202,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

