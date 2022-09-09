Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 710,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,787 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.29% of Church & Dwight worth $70,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CHD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.12. The company had a trading volume of 24,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,505. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.07.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.