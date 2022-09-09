CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) to Issue $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

CHS Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CHSCL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,554. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99. CHS has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $88,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

