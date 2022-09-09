Chiron Investment Management LLC Sells 65,555 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Chiron Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,555 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group comprises approximately 2.5% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $22,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,866,000 after buying an additional 161,170 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,275,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NXST shares. StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at $17,569,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $4.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,164. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.69 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.10. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

