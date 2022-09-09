Chiron Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,954 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,136 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,644,000 after acquiring an additional 22,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 106,535 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 47,359 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,257. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.68.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

