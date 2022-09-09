Chiron Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,253,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,637,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,709,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Dollar Tree by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,472,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.1 %

DLTR traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.56. The company had a trading volume of 58,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.37. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

