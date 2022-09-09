Chiron Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in AGCO by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in AGCO by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 878,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,881,000 after buying an additional 55,037 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $1,635,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,347.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at $9,393,333.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE AGCO traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.88. 5,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $150.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 9.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.36.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

