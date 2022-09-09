Chiron Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 77,984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $21,306,000. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.4% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.09.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

UNP stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,530. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.87. The stock has a market cap of $144.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

