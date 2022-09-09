Chiron Investment Management LLC Makes New $867,000 Investment in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,330 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 71.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,308. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.13.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.41.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $158,539.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,472,621.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 36,110 shares of company stock worth $1,017,225 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.