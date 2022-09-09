Chiron Investment Management LLC Makes New $557,000 Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,908,173,000 after purchasing an additional 257,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,943,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,241,265,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,769,000 after buying an additional 102,232 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,201,000 after buying an additional 132,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,181,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $504,402,000 after buying an additional 242,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $222.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,019. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.06.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

