Chiron Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,584 shares during the period. Avantor comprises about 2.1% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Chiron Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Avantor worth $17,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 266.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avantor by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,312,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,431,000 after buying an additional 469,539 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.62.

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.81. 208,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,259,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.83. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

