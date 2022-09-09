Chiron Investment Management LLC Has $37.41 Million Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,358,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020,292 shares during the period. CNH Industrial makes up about 4.3% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $37,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 15.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

CNHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.44. 72,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.61. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

