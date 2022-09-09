Chiron Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 470,871 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,421,000. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 2.7% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060,475 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,524,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,797,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,548 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,679 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $55,818,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,135,776. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

