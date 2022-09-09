Chiron Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,811 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 69.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

SBS stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 57,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.