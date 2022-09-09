Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Gap Up to $20.35

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.35, but opened at $21.02. Chinook Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.28, with a volume of 4,122 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KDNY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 170.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $90,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,676.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 44,339 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 86,052 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000.

About Chinook Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.