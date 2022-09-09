Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion. Children’s Place also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.95-$3.95 EPS.

Children’s Place Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $41.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Children’s Place has a one year low of $36.97 and a one year high of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $545.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.95.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.86). Children’s Place had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLCE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.60.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,182 shares in the company, valued at $777,007. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Children’s Place by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,918,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 596,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 26,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

