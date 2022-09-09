Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $495.00 million-$510.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $508.30 million. Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.87 EPS.

CHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $669.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,185,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,601,992.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth $116,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 15.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 293,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 39,272 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth $921,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 275.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after acquiring an additional 174,982 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

