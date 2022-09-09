Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Sells 227,543 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,543 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.49. 12,348,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.46. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

