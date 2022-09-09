Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,646,000 after buying an additional 541,085 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,412,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,511,000 after buying an additional 408,788 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $14,255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,833,000 after buying an additional 73,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 305,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after buying an additional 73,249 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $51.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,423 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.50. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

