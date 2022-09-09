Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,646,000 after buying an additional 541,085 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,412,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,511,000 after buying an additional 408,788 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $14,255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,833,000 after buying an additional 73,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 305,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after buying an additional 73,249 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $51.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,423 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.50. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.