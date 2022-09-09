Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Stock Up 1.5 %

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.15.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,039,438. The company has a market cap of $310.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $93.31 and a one year high of $182.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.37 and its 200-day moving average is $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

