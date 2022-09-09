Chesnara (LON:CSN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $291.02

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 291.02 ($3.52) and traded as high as GBX 325 ($3.93). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 318 ($3.84), with a volume of 219,889 shares traded.

Chesnara Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £466.99 million and a P/E ratio of 1,727.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 297.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 291.18.

Get Chesnara alerts:

Chesnara Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.12 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.44%.

About Chesnara

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.