Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.06

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.06 and traded as high as C$8.56. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$8.52, with a volume of 519,821 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHE.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$11.00 target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.75.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.07. The company has a market cap of C$955.28 million and a PE ratio of -4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.29.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.