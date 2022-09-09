CheeseSwap (CHEESE) Trading 23.7% Lower Over Last Week

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, CheeseSwap has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. CheeseSwap has a market capitalization of $244,026.63 and $10,249.00 worth of CheeseSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CheeseSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.13 or 0.00351843 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.01 or 0.00786817 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015066 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020096 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000296 BTC.
About CheeseSwap
CheeseSwap’s total supply is 99,499,999,000 coins. CheeseSwap’s official Twitter account is @cheeseswapbsc.
CheeseSwap Coin Trading
