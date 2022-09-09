Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.6% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 18,998 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,104,679 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,119 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 68,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,976,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.78.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $163.55 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $383.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.33. The company has a market capitalization of $439.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,521,656. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

