Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Grows Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $34.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 71.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

