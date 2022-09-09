Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lessened its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 11,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of AGR opened at $49.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $53.95.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

