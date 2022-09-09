Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Trading Up 5.9%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) shares were up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.13 and last traded at $30.65. Approximately 6,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,236,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CERE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,511,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,910,445. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,511,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,910,445. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,605 shares of company stock worth $4,039,663. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,414,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,839,000 after purchasing an additional 252,378 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,723,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after purchasing an additional 74,906 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 501,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 91,259 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 57.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 397,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 145,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

