Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Up to $7.66

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.66, but opened at $8.04. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 6,403 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CENX shares. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $747.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 2.53.

Insider Activity at Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 24.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

