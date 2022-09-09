CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Sells £440,552.79 in Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Donald Baladasan sold 358,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £440,552.79 ($532,325.75).

Donald Baladasan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 5th, Donald Baladasan sold 270,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.37), for a total transaction of £305,100 ($368,656.36).

On Monday, July 25th, Donald Baladasan sold 50,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.57), for a total transaction of £65,000 ($78,540.36).

On Friday, July 29th, Donald Baladasan sold 55,431 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51), for a total transaction of £69,288.75 ($83,722.51).

CentralNic Group Stock Performance

CentralNic Group stock opened at GBX 116 ($1.40) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £334.85 million and a PE ratio of 11,600.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 120.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. CentralNic Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 102.55 ($1.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 153.78 ($1.86).

Analyst Ratings Changes

CentralNic Group Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.02) price objective on shares of CentralNic Group in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

