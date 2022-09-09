Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Trading Up 7.3%

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.03. 2,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 13,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Centamin from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centamin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

