Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 2,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 13,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

